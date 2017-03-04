Beef Plant Gets Permit

The City of Brawley has approved a modified permit that will allow One World Beef ( OWB ) to temporarily discharge to the City's Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The action was announced after meetings last week between the city and the beef plant. The temporary discharge permit allows OWB to use the City's sewer plant for up to one year. During the year OWB is to work with BioFiltro for a long-term solution that would allow the beef plants waste water to be recycled and reused.

Meetings last week resolved an outstanding issue when the City approved OWB's request to substitute an odor mitigation plan for conditions that are now part of the Regional Water Quality Control Board's permit. The approval of the substitution led to the City issuing a Business License and final Certificate of Occupancy for the beef processing plant. The modified permit will be effective beginning Monday , March 6, 2017.

Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman said , " We are excited to see the project move forward because our goal is to support OWB and other developments that boost the economy and create jobs while advancing quality of life for our residents.'