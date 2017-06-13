Imperial County's System Improvement Plan

(Supervisors approve the Plan)….The Plan provides care and assistance to mistreated and Foster children in the Imperial Valley.

It is the Imperial County System Improvement Plan. The five-year plan was presented to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Peggy Price, the Director for the Social Services Department, made the presentation. The Plan develops measures to improve Child Welfare Services, including Maltreatment and Foster Care. It also funds those who implement the Plan, such as the Child Abuse Prevention, Intervention and Treatment, The Community Based Child Abuse Prevention, Promoting Safe and Stable Families and County Children’s Trust Fund. The Plan was approved by the Supervisors on a 4-0 vote. District One Supervisor John Renison did not attend the meeting. The Plan will now be submitted to the California Department of Social Services.