Winterhaven Fire Friday

(Winterhaven fire burns 120 acres)…Three travel trailers were destroyed by the fire.

Those displaced by the fire were offered assistance by the American Red Cross. The fire broke out Friday at the intersection of Cocopah and Fisher Roads in Winterhaven. It soon turned into a three-alarm fire. The Imperial County Fire Department set up a command post with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Marine Corp Air Station, Yuma. Also responding was the Bureau of Land Management, Brawley, Calexico, Centinela State Prison and El Centro Fire Departments, as well as Yuma fire Department. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said the fire was brought under control Friday night. The Chief said County crews were able to return home by 9:00 pm Friday. The BLM monitored the clean up by prison crews on Saturday. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.