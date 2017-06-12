Final week of Graduations

(It was a record setting Graduation at IVC)…Two ceremonies had to be scheduled Saturday.

One in the Morning and one in the afternoon. It was necessary to accommodate 534 graduates, a record for Imperial Valley College. This week the Calexico and Calipatria schools hold their ceremonies. Aurora High graduates their seniors Tuesday at Varner Gym. The ceremony begins at 5:00 pm. Calexico High School holds their ceremony at 7:00 pm Wednesday. The Bulldog Class of 2017 will graduate on Ward Field. Calipatria High School seniors graduate Thursday. Their ceremony begins 8:00 pm and will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Field.