Pre-trial held Tuesday

(Suspect in Court Tuesday)…Ioan Laurint is suspected in the February murder of Ann Marie Zimmermann.

The 53 year old Attorney in El Centro was discovered dead in an Adams Avenue Motel Room. Laurint is charged with the woman’s murder. Tuesday he was in Brawley Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing. A preliminary hearing was set for April 4th. Laurint has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.