Special Blood Drive

(Blood Drive Tuesday)….It is being hosted by the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties, Imperial Valley Service Center and the City of El Centro.

It is being held as part of the Red White and You World Red Cross Roll Call Campaign. The Blood Drive Tuesday will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Conrad Harrison Youth Center on Park Avenue in El Centro. Every donor will receive a Thank you gift.