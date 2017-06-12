Supervisors face a short agenda

(Short action agenda for the Supervisors)…The County Board meets Tuesday.

There are two items on their action agenda. Peggy Price, Director of the Social Services Department, is scheduled to ask the Board to discuss and possibly take action on Imperial County’s System Improvement Plan for the period of March 2017 through March 2022. And, the Supervisors will be asked to take action on a request for the Imperial County Workforce Development Office Board to be the America’s Job Center of California Operator in Imperial County. The Supervisors meet in Public Session Tuesday at 9:30 am. The Board meets at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro, on The 2nd Floor in the Board Chambers.