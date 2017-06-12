Several injuries reported

(Two vehicle collision)…Major injuries were reported.

The collision was reported at 7:16 Monday morning on Highway 115 at Stillman Road. Law Enforcement closed the Highway in the area of the collision. The roadway was reopened at 8:40 am. The California Highway Patrol says there were several injuries as a result of the collision. Some of the injuries were described as major, but no details have been released. The CHP, Brawley Police, County Sheriff’s and REACH Air Ambulance all responded to the scene. The details of the collision are currently under investigation.