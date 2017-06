High Heat Heading Our Way

Look for temperatures to start climbing this week.

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Imperial , Yuma and Mexicali Valleys starting Friday. Temperatures will reach 110 - 116F beginning Friday and lasting for at least several days. The NWS says this will be the first significant heat wave of the season. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the upper 70' to low 80's.