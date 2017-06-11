Meth Found In Gas Tank

Methamphetamine worth over $88,000 was found hidden in the gas tank of a truck Thursday morning.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers , the truck entered the Calexico downtown port of entry and a canine team alerted to the vehicle. The driver , a 27-year old woman , a U.S. citizen from Exeter, California , and the truck were referred to secondary inspection where CBP officers discovered 60 packages of methamphetamine inside the gas tank. The narcotics weighed 63 pounds and have a street value of over $88,000. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.