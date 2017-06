I-8 Off Ramps Re-open

The 4th Avenue On- and off-ramps to eastbound Interstate 8 in Winterhaven have reopened.

Westbound I-8 on- and off- ramps at Algodones Road ( State Route 186 ) remain closed as construction continues. The construction is part of the major renovation of pavement rehabilitation over 48 miles of Interstate 8 in Imperial County. Construction began last year and is expected to be completed by 2019.