Motor Home Fire Closes I-8 In Yuma

Westbound lanes of Interstate 8 at Araby Road in Yuma were closed for about an hour and a half Friday morning.

Yuma Fire Department said that a motor home caught fire just before 9:30 a.m. and the heavy smoke and flames coming from the large Class A motor home caused officials to close the west bound lanes of the interstate at Araby Road. The roadway was not cleared until about noon. YFD said that a man and woman as well as two dogs were in the motor home at the time of the fire. They were all able to evacuate safely. The fire appears to have originated in the rear of the coach but the cause has not yet been determined.