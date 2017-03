Police connect suspects

(Florida suspect connected to Brawley suspect)…Both are suspected in child molestation charges.

57 year old Richard Morgan was arrested in Florida, suspected of possessing and producing child pornography. A search of his computer revealed Morgan molesting a young girl. That girl was tracked to Brawley. Her mother, Diane Deveaux had also been arrested in February. Investigators say there is a connection between the two suspects. Both investigations are continuing.