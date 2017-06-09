Missing woman

(Imperial County joins the search)…A 41 year old woman was reported missing in November.

Melissa A. Morse is from New Hampshire. The Imperial County Sheriff’s office was notified of the search for the missing woman because she was last seen at the Slabs in Niland. She was reportedly accompanied by a 38-year-old man, identified as Thomas Avery. The man goes by the aliases of Bark Bark and T. Morse is described as being five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Anyone with any information on the missing woman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 442-265-2021.