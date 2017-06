Fatal incident on Evan Hewes

(Fatal injury collision)…It was originally reported as a fatal hit and run.

It was reported at around 5:00 Friday morning on Evan Hewes Highway, near Gillette Road. El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer said the designation changed after police were able to identify the suspect and the suspect vehicle. The Commander said the investigation was continuing and there were not many details that could be released at this time. The County Coroners Office is investigating the fatal victim.