Hit and Run suspect guilty

(Verdict returned this week)…James Edward Killian was found guilty of two counts.

The verdict was in the Hit and Run case involving the death of 11-year-old Avory Glover of El Centro. Killian was found guilty of felony hit and run, and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He could face 4 years in Prison. Sentencing has been set for July 11 at the El Centro Court. The 11 year old suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle as he and two friends walked along side Dogwood Road in April 2015. The vehicle fled the scene. Killian was arrested six days after the tragic incident.