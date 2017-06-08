BUHS Graduation

(Tonight it is the Wildcats turn)….Brawley Union High School graduates their seniors this evening.

The seniors participated in a Walk-Thru of Elementary Schools around the city Wednesday. Tonight their Graduation Ceremony will be held at Weist Field, starting at 8:00 pm. Friday Holtville and Imperial high Schools will graduate their seniors. Both ceremonies will begin at 7:30 Friday evening. The Vikings and the Tigers will graduate their seniors on their individual Football fields. Saturday, Imperial Valley College will graduate a record number of students. Two ceremonies have been scheduled to accommodate all the graduates. The first ceremony will be held at 9:oo Saturday morning. The second ceremony will be held at 2:00 Saturday afternoon. Both ceremonies will be held in the DePaoli Gymnasium. Calexico and Calipatria Graduation ceremonies will be held next week.