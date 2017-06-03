IVC To Graduate Record Number Of Students

On Saturday , June 10 , 2017 , a record number of students at Imperial Valley College will graduate.

The largest number of students in college history , 1,479 , petitioned for degrees this academic year. 534 of them will participate in the commencement ceremony , setting another record. IVC will hold two commencement ceremonies on June 10th. The first at 9"00 a.m. and the second at 2:00 p.m.. Both are in the DePaoli Sports Complex.

According to the College;

The oldest graduate is 65

The youngest graduate is 18

The average age of graduates is 25

64% of the graduates are women

221 ( 41% ) are graduating with honors.

The top three majors are Administration of Justice for transfer, General Science and Psychology for transfer.