Garcia Heads Climate Change Committee

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has been named the Chairman of the California Legislature's newly formed Joint Committee on Climate Change Policies.

Garcia said , " California continues to lead the global charge on climate. In order to reach our landmark 2030 Climate Change Goals everyone needs to come to the table ; state departments ,agencies , the legislature and industries alike. This new Joint Committee was established to ensure that our state passes comprehensive , equitable policies as we embark to meet our targets."