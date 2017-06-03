  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Garcia Heads Climate Change Committee

Garcia Heads Climate Change Committee

Details

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has been named the Chairman of the California Legislature's newly formed Joint Committee on Climate Change Policies.

Garcia said , " California continues to lead the global charge on climate. In order to reach our landmark 2030 Climate Change Goals everyone needs to come to the table ; state departments ,agencies , the legislature and industries alike. This new Joint Committee was established to ensure that our state passes comprehensive , equitable policies as we embark to meet our targets."

Imperial Valley Auto Mall
KXO Radio FM107.5