Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Of Cacella Cop Arrested

A 27-year old Coachella man was taken into custody at the Calexico port of entry Thursday.

Gildardo Davila was escorted by Mexican law enforcement officers to the Calexico downtown port where he was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Davila , a U.S. citizen , was wanted in Riverside County for the attempted murder of a City of Coachella police officer. After confirming the warrant CBP officers turned Davila over to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies and later booked into Riverside County Jail.