Blood Drive scheduled at PMH

(Two day Blood Drive scheduled this month)…The Blood Drive will be held at Pioneers Memorial Hospital.

It is scheduled for June 19 and 20 in the Women’s Center parking lot. They will receive donations from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm both days. Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids prior to donation. Maintain usual eating habits on the day of donation, avoiding fatty foods. All donors must show a picture identification. To schedule an appointment for either the 19th or 20th go to the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District website.