Nominees sought

(MAG Coalition looking for nominees)…They are seeking one man and one woman.

The Mothers and Men Against Gangs Coalition want to award a man and a woman of the year during the 2017 Annual Sneaker Ball Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday April 1, 2017. It will be held at Imperial Valley College, in the College Center, starting at 6:00 pm. The Super Woman Assisting Girls and a Smash Bro Big Brother Awards give well deserved recognition to a woman and a man who have made significant contributions to the empowerment and well being of youth. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information and nominee application forms.