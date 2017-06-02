Deported gang member caught sneaking back into the US

(Border Patrol arrests a gang member)… El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were assigned to the Calexico Station.

This week the agents observed a man illegally enter the United States near the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico. The Border Patrol agents detained the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing. A records check at the station revealed the man had been arrested in February 2007 after he was found with gang paraphernalia identifying him to the Sureno 13 criminal street gang. He was subsequently removed from the Country by an immigration judge in Bakersfield. The Border Patrol says the 32-year-old male, Mexican National will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal.