Woman with two small children with her, busted

(Woman caught with methamphetamine)….She was arrested.

Border Patrol Agents from the El Centro Sector were working the checkpoint on S-2 Wednesday. The checkpoint is located near Ocotillo. A woman driving a 2001 Chevy pickup approached the checkpoint. She was accompanied by two small children. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area, after a canine alerted to the pickup. After a second canine alert, agents searched the vehicle. Under the rear seat, the agents discovered 15 packages of methamphetamine. The packages had a total weight of 28.5 pounds. The estimated street value was set at $91,200. The driver, a US citizen, the children, the vehicle and the narcotics were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

 

