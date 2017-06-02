Brawley annual event

(It was a packed house in Brawley)…The Brawley Chamber of Commerce held their annual Dinner Thursday night.

The event was sold out before the doors at the Stockman’s Club were even opened. In fact the event was sold out days before it was held. During the meeting, the Chamber conducted annual business, and they served Dinner. One of the highlights was the announcement of this years Branding Iron Award recipient. This year’s winner of the prestigious award was John Elmore, a pioneer Brawley farmer. The Brawley Chamber has been presenting an annual Branding Iron Award since 1976. The first award went to Earl Harriss. The award is the equivalent to a Citizen of the Year award.