IID Special Election

Voters in the IID Division one will not have to wait until Tuesday to cast their ballots. The County Registrar of Voters has scheduled weekend voting. The County Elections Department will be open both Saturday and Sunday to allow eligible voters to vote for a candidate to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Matt Dessert. The Elections Department is located on the second floor of the County Administration Center at 940 Main Street in El Centro. Those who want to wait and vote on Election Day, polls will be open Tuesday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Once the polls close, the votes will be tallied and a winner will be announced. The Elections Department says there will be no run-offs. The candidate with the most votes will be the next Imperial Irrigation District Director for Division one.