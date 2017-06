Road repairs scheduled next week

(County Public Works Project)….It is a two-day project, beginning Monday.

Road repairs will be performed from Sunrise Avenue to Borrego Salton Seaway, or S-22. The work both Monday and Tuesday will be from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. Traffic will be interrupted, but Public Works says no detour will be needed. The repairs will be performed with single lane closures.