El Centro Sweep Nets 35 Arrests

The El Centro Police Department spearheaded a multi-agency task force in a a large scale enforcement operation Thursday.

Over the course of 8 hours approximately 50 law enforcement officers and agents from the El Centro Police Department , Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco and Firearms , California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation , California Highway Patrol , Imperial County District Attorney's Office , Imperial County Probation Department , Imperial County Sheriff's Correctional Facility , Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Marshal Service swept the streets of El Centro in an attempt to identify and thwart criminal activity. Officers were looking for individuals with outstanding warrants , addressing vagrancy and quality of life issues and contacting sex registrants who were not in compliance with their required reporting. Emphasis was placed on the downtown area , Adams Avenue , 4th Street and the Imperial Avenue business loop. Commander Robert Sawyer of the El Centro Police Department said that 79 individuals were contacted by officers and an additional 35 were arrested. Commander Sawyer said that criminal charges will be filed with the Imperial County District Attorney's Office on the 35 arrested. Charges range from drug violations to arrest warrants and violation of probation. Sawyer added that Thursday's results were made possible through the ECPD's partnerships within the law enforcement community.