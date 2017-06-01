Care packages being prepared

(Donations are needed for care packages)….The packages will be sent to the troops serving overseas.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Imperial Valley, Holtville Club is working in conjunction with the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 on the Community Service project. Donations of energy bars, hard candy, chap stick, hand sanitizer, white t-shirts, socks, baby wipes, etc can be dropped off at either the Boys and Girls Clubs in Holtville or Brawley. Chocolates or other items that will melt cannot be accepted. Items will be packaged and shipped by Club members on June 7th. Monetary donations will be accepted to help cover the cost of shipping. For more information call the Club at 760-554-8066.