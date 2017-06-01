Ag Benefit Advisory Committee

(3 vacancies on the County Ag Benefit Advisory Committee)…The vacancies are for two committee members and one alternate.

All three will serve 3-year terms. Members of the committee are appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. The Imperial County Agricultural Benefit Committee serves as a channel of communication between the agriculture community and the Board of Supervisors related to the agriculture benefit of the Public Benefit Program. They serve as an advisory to the Supervisors to implement the goals and guidelines of the agricultural benefit program, and they make recommendations to the Board for improving the ag benefit opportunities available under the Public Benefit Program. Anyone interested in serving on the committee should contact the County Clerk of the Board of Supervisors to request an application no later than 5:00 pm June 16th. Applications can also be found on the Clerk’s website.