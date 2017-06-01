2 vacancies on the IVHA Board

(The County is looking for community minded volunteers)….There are two vacancies on the Imperial Valley Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

. The members are appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. They will serve a four-year term. The Board of Commissioners assists the Housing Authority in reaching its goal to provide affordable housing solutions and advocating for housing opportunities for the low-income community. Anyone interested in serving on the Imperial Valley Housing Authority Board of Commissioners should contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors no later than 5:00 pm June 16th.