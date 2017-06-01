22 year old busted

(22 year old caught with meth)….It happened on Memorial Day Monday.

At 4:40 in the afternoon a 2010 Chrysler 300 drove up to the Highway 86 checkpoint. The Border Patrol agent referred the 22-year-old female driver and the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection agents found 67 packages of methamphetamine in the gas tank. The packages weighed 51.73 pounds, with an estimated street value of $165,536. The woman, a US citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.