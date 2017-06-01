Mother, daughter and granddaughter turned over to the DEA

(Three generations turned over to the DEA)…The mother and daughter were under arrest.

The incident occurred recently at the Highway 86 checkpoint. El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working the checkpoint said a 2008 Mazda drove up to the checkpoint. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 18 packages of narcotics hidden in the roof. Twelve of the packages turned out to be cocaine. Four packages were determined to be methamphetamine. And the last two packages contained heroin. The total seizure had a street value almost $519,000. The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old female Mexican Citizen, her 23-year-old daughter and two year old granddaughter, the vehicle and narcotics were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.