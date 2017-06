High levels of Ozone in El Centro Wednesday

(Air pollution in El Centro)…The Air Quality Alert was released late Wednesday afternoon.

The Air Pollution Control District recorded the 8-hour average of Ozone on the Air Quality Index at 108. That translates to an Air Quality Condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those Groups are children and people with asthma. The Alert was issued at 4:00 pm. By Thursday morning the Ozone levels had lowered, and Air Quality in El Centro was listed as Good.