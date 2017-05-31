  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Traffic Stop Leads To Sawed-Off Shotgun

Traffic Stop Leads To Sawed-Off Shotgun

Details

El Centro Police officers made a traffic stop on a car Tuesday night and found a sawed-off shotgun.

According to Commander Robert Sawyer , the traffic stop was made at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at 17th Street and Villa Avenue after it was noticed that the car did not have a front license plate. The officer spoke with the 4 occupants of the vehicle and determined that the driver , Hector Longoria , 24 , of El Centro , did not have a valid driver's license. Longoria also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. Longoria was arrested and officers conducted an inventory of the car while preparing to have it impounded. A shotgun was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The shotgun had been modified to have a shortened , or sawed-off , barrel. A passenger in the car , 20-year old Brandon Young of Heber , was arrested and charged with possession of the shotgun. Both Longoria and Young were booked into Imperial County Jail and the other two passengers were released from custody.

ICWib
KXO Radio FM1075 Playlist