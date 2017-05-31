Brush Fire Near Winterhaven

Crews from several fire departments are battling a stubborn brush fire at the California - Arizona state line.

The fire was reported at about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday near Fourth Avenue and Interstate 8 in the Winerhaven area. Crews from Yuma and Imperial County with assistance from the Bureau of Land Management and El Centro Fire Department responded to the multi-alarm fire. Interstate 8 was closed for a very brief period due to smoke drifting across the freeway. The Fourth Avenue overpass was also closed as was a portion of Fourth Avenue. According to Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rouhoutas , the fire was quickly contained.