Local Transit Commission Recieves Grant

The Imperial County Transportation Commission ( ICTC ) has received a $300,000 grant from the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The money is part of $1.4 million in federal grant funds for brownfield site revitalization efforts in California. The ICTC will use the money to support environmental assessments in communities along the ICTC's transit routes with specific emphasis on the 13-miles Brawley Gold Line route. The grant will support property reuse and redevelopment. It's anticipated that this revitalization will increase ridership , employment opportunities , local tax revenue and access to goods and services while decreasing total vehicle miles traveled and improving the regions air quality. A total of %$56.8 million was awarded nationally.