Man With Loaded Handgun Arrested

El Centro Police officers arrested a man with a loaded handgun in his car Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Street and Brighton Avenue at about 1:34 p.m. Monday after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the area. The reporting party said that the driver of the SUV had two days earlier brandished a firearm. Officers checked the area and located a red Ford Escape matching the description of the suspicious vehicle near 5th and Park Avenue. The driver , 74-year old Bennie Ray Price of Imperial , gave officers consent to search the SUV and told them about a loaded handgun in the pocket of the drivers side door. Officers located the weapon , a .22 caliber handgun. Price does not have a valid permit to posses the handgun and was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was booked at Imperial County Jail.