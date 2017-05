Collision Tuesday afternoon

(Two vehicle collision)…It was reported Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol reported a Jeep and a Honda collided on Forrester Road and West Worthington Road. The Jeep rolled in the collision, landing on its roof. The Honda suffered major front-end damage. The CHP says the driver was found outside the vehicle and walking around. An Ambulance was called to the scene, but no report of injuries has been released. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collisions.