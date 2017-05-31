Slurry operations underway in El Centro

(Street work in El Centro)….The City Engineering Division says Slurry Operations are underway.

They say work is ongoing on 8th Street, between Aurora Drive and Adams Avenue. The work will continue through Friday. They say traffic is being delayed in that area and the public is being advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route, if possible. The City says many side streets will also be closed during this work to allow the slurry to set. Major side streets, such as Ross< State and Main Streets will remain partially open during the work period, however delays should be expected. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times. The Engineering Division says your patience is appreciated.