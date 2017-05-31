Three morning traffic collisions

The first was reported at just before 9:00 am.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred on Highway 78, near Mitchell’s Camp Road. A Golf Cart collided with a Hay Hauler. There were injuries reported, but the extent of those injuries has not been released. A second collision was reported at 9:47 Wednesday morning. The CHP says that collision occurred just north of the first collision. No details have been made available. A third collision was reported on Highway 98 just east of Barbara Worth Road. Minor injuries were reported. All three collisions are under investigation.