Collision on the Colorado River

It was reported over the Memorial Day Holiday.

Yuma Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. The initial report was that a vessel had collided with a sandbar near Martinez Lake. The vessel was being operated by 48-year-old David Hankins from Ramona, California. There was a 23-year-old female passenger in the vessel. At the time of the collision, the female was ejected from the vessel. Also responding to the call was Rural Metro and the Arizona Game and Fish Officers. Both subjects were stabilized at the scene and transported to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Martinez Lake Substation. They were then air lifted by a Marine Corps Air Station Search and Rescue Helicopter to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.