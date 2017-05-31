Border Patrol makes arrest

  • You are here:  
(Convicted Sea Offender arrested)….This is the 8th convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol agents this fiscal year.

The offenders have been arrested trying to re-enter the U.S. after being deported. The latest arrest occurred Tuesday. El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station observed a man running north from the international border fence. Agents approached the man. They determined he was in the country illegally. He was arrested and taken to the Border Patrol station. A records check determined the 30-year-old male Mexican national had been convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He had been sentenced to 3 years in prison, before being deported back to Mexico. The Border Patrol says the man will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal.

 

