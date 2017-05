CHP Holiday stats

(No fatal injury collisions over the Holiday)….This, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP went into their Maximum Enforcement Period Friday at 6:00 pm. The MEP continued through the 3 day Holiday weekend, ending at mid-night Monday. The El Centro Sector CHP reported 6 DUI arrests over the Holiday weekend. The Winterhaven Sector reported 1 DUI arrest. There were 3 Property Damage Collisions, but no injury collisions reported over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.