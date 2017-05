Suspect in custody

(Vehicle stolen)..A suspect is in custody.

El Centro Police logs indicate a White Toyota Corolla was stolen from a residence at 9:41 Monday night. It was taken from a residence in the 1200 block of Lenrey. The vehicle had a tracker installed, and police were able to trace the vehicle to the Wal Mart parking lot in Calexico. Police in the Border City were called, and they recovered the vehicle. 40-year-old Victor Pando was later arrested and booked into County Jail.