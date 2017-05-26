Two Heroin Seizures

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico East port of entry and U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint made separate seizures of heroin this week.

On Wednesday afternoon CBP officers , with a canine team screening vehicles , referred a car to secondary inspection after the dog alerted to the car. Following an intensive examination of the small car officers found four wrapped packages of black tar heroin concealed in the car's battery. The drugs weighed 7 pounds and have a street value of approximately $85,000. The cars driver , a 20-year old man from Calexico , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents and then booked at Imperial County Jail to await arraignment.

On Thursday afternoon Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City arrested a man suspected of smuggling heroin. As the 25-year old man drove up to the checkpoint a canine team alerted to the car and the car and driver were referred to secondary inspection. Agents found 6 packages of Mexican brown powder heroin concealed in the car's rocker panels. Total weight of the drugs was nearly 16 pounds with a street value of over $150,000. The man , a lawfully admitted Permanent Resident , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.