Earthquake Warning Issued

The recent swarm of earthquakes near the Salton Sea has prompted an earthquake advisory from the California Office of Emergency Services.

The advisory includes Imperial , San Diego , Los Angeles , San Bernardino , Orange , Ventura , Riverside and Kern counties. The earthquake swarm began Monday and more than 150 earthquakes with magnitudes reaching up to 4.3 have been recorded. The advisory indicates a major event could occur by October 4th.