Interstate 8 Closed Through Mt. Springs Grade

High winds have caused the closure of Interstate 8 through the Mt. Springs grade area.

According to the California Highway Patrol eastbound traffic is being diverted at In-Ko-Pah and westbound traffic is being held up at Highway 98 near Ocotillo. Several big rigs have been blown over and crews are working to cleanup the debris. The first incident was reported shortly after midnight this morning. The freeway may reopen by 7:00 a.m.