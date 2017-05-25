Apartments Evacuated

A fire in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue in El Centro Thursday morning resulted in several apartments being evacuated.

El Centro Fire Department received a 911 call Thursday morning at about 10:40 a.m. reporting a dryer on fire . The first ECFD units on the scene were unable to find any signs of smoke or fire but after investigating , fire crews found smoke inside an apartment on the second floor of the building. Fire fighters evacuated surrounding apartments and attacked the blaze. The fire was confined to a dryer and once the dryer was removed and the apartment cleared , neighboring residents were allowed to return.