Short IID Board meeting

(Imperial Irrigation District Directors meeting)….It will be held Tuesday.

The public portion of the meeting will be mostly informational. The IID Directors will only have 3-action item on their agenda. One item deals with purchasing new vehicles. They will discuss the All American canal capacity assignment by the City of San Diego, and the Board will discuss emergency repair options for Niland Unit 1. The Public portion of the IID meeting begins at 1:00 pm. The meeting is held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.